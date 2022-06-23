Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life story of Nambi Narayanan and R Madhavan features as the lead. The movie will be released in multiple languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

Actor R Madhavan’s much-anticipated movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to hit the big screen on 1 July. This movie marks Madhavan’s directorial debut as the original director had opted out from the film due to prior commitments.

The 3 Idiots actor recently confessed that he will not direct any other movie in the future after Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Madhavan said that he has no plans of directing again. “I don’t think I have it in me to direct again. It’s an exhausting process and I have no immediate plans as such to direct,” he said.

The Vikram Vedha actor stated that after the original director exited the project, he took up the mantle as he didn’t have much time to approach anyone else.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life story of Nambi Narayanan and Madhavan features as the lead. The movie will be released in multiple languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English. A former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer, Narayanan developed efficient liquid fuel engines but was later accused of being a spy and arrested.

Madhavan also revealed there are no immediate plans of him directing another movie as his wife, Sarita Birje, wants him to focus on acting for now. The actor also admitted that he is "no Mani Ratnam to confidently make films in different genres". If he ever wishes to direct again in the future, then the story should really move him, the Jodi Breakers star added.

Talking more about his journey as a director, Madhavan asserted that former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan believed in him and pushed him to take up the job after the original director left.

Since the release of its trailer, the movie has been receiving an amazing response across the globe. The team of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also got a standing ovation at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

