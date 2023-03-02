R. Madhavan on his early days in Kolhapur: 'They don’t even observe a Kolhapuri boy wearing a Terry cotton pant'

Pan-India actor R Madhavan is no doubt one of the most versatile and talented actors and has proved his mettle in not just acting but also in writing and film production. The actor has achieved a well-earned name, having acted in films from not one but seven different languages. Besides having an inspiring journey in the industry, the actor is known for his simplicity and the right attitude that he holds with his fans and well-wishers. He enjoys public speaking and is often seen giving out motivational speeches on various occasions. One such video of the actor giving the right set of advice to the youth about ‘breaking the clutter’ and ‘becoming exceptional’ to stand out in the crowd is now going viral on social media.

A clip from R Madhavan’s speech at the GRD Academy of Management, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has recently resurfaced on the internet. Scroll down to know in detail about his motivational speech.

R Madhavan urges students to ‘break the clutter’

As the clip plays, the actor while speaking about his old days in Kolhapur where he taught public speaking and personality development skills recalled an episode with his friends who came to him complaining about not getting proper exposure due to less knowledge of English languages.

“They don’t even observe a Kolhapuri boy wearing a Terry cotton pant and a shirt and wearing slippers and don’t even consider that he’s good. He could be a good engineer”, he said further adding that the fault lies within, and thus one needs to “break the clutter”. “You have to be noticed in that very first instant,” he added.

Madhavan further shared details on how he trained the people back then with basic things including shaking hands, introducing themselves, dining table etiquette, dressing correctly, and taking care of hygiene, among others.

“If you don’t do these things, ladies and gentlemen, you will be in an average life doing an average job and living an average life. If you have a passion and if you have the desire to be exceptional, if you have the desire to be seen apart from the crowd, then this is the bare minimum thing you should do,” he further said.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemant Jena (@whybillionaire)

The video of the actor is impressing a lot of his fans on social media who took to the comment section and praised his ‘golden words’.

A user wrote, “What an awesome, and profound message. Need to hear more of this,” while another wrote, “So well spoken! Spot on! The basics to be noticed!”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.