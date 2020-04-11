Quibi launches in India: From Sophie Turner's Survive to Liam Hemsworth's Most Dangerous Game, shows to watch

With everyone experiencing a lockdown now, streaming platforms are probably one of the few saviours.

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman recently launched a brand new platform called Quibi. Since it is a new launch, the platform offers a 90-day free trial to the users, post which they will be charged Rs 699 per month, reports GQ.

Here are a few shows viewers can catch on the platform

When the Streetlights Go On

What is it: The GQ report says this show is set in a small Midwestern suburb. Set in 1995, the show begins after the bloody murders of a teenage girl and her teacher. One of the students, who was instrumental in discovering the murder, takes it upon himself to solve the crime.

Cast: Chosen Jabobs, Queen Latifah, Sophie Thatcher, and Kristine Froseth

Chrissy's Court

What is it: This courtroom comedy features TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen and her mother Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen. Chrissy dons the judge's robe to pass judgements on real cases with real people. Her mother stands by her side as bailiff.

Cast: Chrissy Teigen, Vilailuck Teigen

Survive

What is it: Narrating the story of a woman who previously wanted to end her life, this show follows her struggle to remain alive after a sudden plane crash leaves her stranded on a snow-peaked mountain.

Cast: Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins

Most Dangerous Game

What is it: Featuring Liam Hemsworth, this dystopian thriller follows the protagonist as he grapples with his terminal illness while still trying to take care of his pregnant wife. As a means to survive, he enters a deadly game, only to realise that he will be hunted instead of the one hunting.

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz

Punk'd

What is it: The nostalgic prank-based show is sure to send viewers on a nostalgic trip featuring celebrities getting pranked. Punk'd returns on Quibi with Chance the Rapper as the host.

Cast: Chance the Rapper, Liza Koshy, Adam Devine

