Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Netflix's Mindhunter cast Damon Herriman as Charles Manson

As per an earlier report, Damon Herriman will be seen playing Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Now, reports are afloat that the actor will be portraying Manson in another project as well, in Netflix's Mindhunter.

Collider reported that the director of Mindhunter, David Fincher, had cast Herriman for the part way before Tarantino did, and the shooting for Mindhunter had begun in July. The report states that Herriman would be seen in only a few interview scenes with FBI investigators Holden Ford and Bill Tench.

While Once Upon A Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969, the second season of Mindhunter will be focusing on the early part of 1980s, thus indicating that Herriman will be playing Manson at two different stages of his life.

Tarantino's magnum opus features Leonardo DiCaprio as an ageing TV star Rick Dalton while Brad Pitt is his longtime friend and stunt double Cliff Booth. Margot Robbie will be seen as Sharon Tate and Ethan Hawke will be portray Flower Child, a fictional character. Austin Butler and Lorenza Izzo are also part of the cast. The film will also reportedly feature Lena Dunham as Gypsy.

While Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is slated to release on 26 July, 2019, the release date of Mindhunter is yet to be announced.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 13:43 PM