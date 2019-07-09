Queer Eye Season 4 trailer: Fab Five dare viewers to 'try not to cry' in Netflix's reality show

Netflix released the trailer for Queer Eye's highly anticipated fourth season on Monday and it seems that the Fab Five are ready to take their fans on an emotional ride yet again. After three successful instalments, Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion) have reunited to give more life-changing makeovers in Kansas City, Missouri.

The new trailer of the Queer Eye Season 4 opens in Jonathan’s former high school where they are helping his former orchestra teacher, Kathi Dooley. “She’s so dedicated that she puts herself on the back burner,” a teacher says of Kathi. As the Fab Five travel further to help more local heroes, Jonathan challenges viewers "Try not to cry, try not to lose it." However, shortly after his warning, we find him in an emotional moment with Kathi, telling her, “You’ve literally saved people’s lives, mine included.”

Try not to cry. Try not to lose it. Season 4 arrives July 19! pic.twitter.com/TVcpepmJRw — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 8, 2019

Ever since its launch on Netflix, Queer Eye has earned love and recognition from countless fans. The show even won two Primetime Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, the other for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

Las month, it was reported that Queer Eye was renewed for season 5, which is being currently filmed in Philadelphia and is expected to launch in early 2020.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions, and David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman for ITV Entertainment. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer.

Queer Eye Season 4 is slated to release on 19 July on Netflix.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 14:50:40 IST