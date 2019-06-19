You are here:

Queer Eye: Netflix renews Emmy-winning reality makeover show for two more seasons

Press Trust of India

Jun 19, 2019 12:58:49 IST

Netflix has ordered two more seasons of its Emmy-winning series Queer Eye.

The unscripted show, which is a reboot of Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, features five makeover experts: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion).

The show's fourth season will debut on 19 July and will see the Fab Five travel to Kansas City, reports Variety.

Production on season five will begin production next week and will see them head to Philadelphia.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions, and David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman for ITV Entertainment. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer.

