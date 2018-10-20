Queen's South remake posters, featuring Tamannaah, Parul Yadav, Kajal Aggarwal, Manjima Mohan, released

The posters of the critically acclaimed National award-winning 2014 drama Queen's remakes in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada have been released.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who will lead the Telugu version, took and Twitter to share all the four posters of the film, with the hashtag, TheSweetestGirl.

The Telugu version titled, That is Mahalakshmi, has been directed by Prasanth Varma. On the other hand, the Kannada version, Butterfly, will see Parul Yadav as the leading lady while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the Tamil film titled Paris Paris. Both Butterfly and Paris Paris have been directed by Ramesh Aravind. The Malayalam version is called Zam Zam, with actress Manjima Mohan as the lead. It is being helmed by G Neelakanta Reddy, who was also slated to steer the Telugu project, but opted out of the film in January 2018 over creative differences with Tamannaah, which she later declined. The posters of all the four remakes show their protagonists with the Eiffel Tower at the backdrop. While Tamannaah is seen in her bridal attire with floral jewellery doing the 'London Thumakda' step, Kajal is on a skateboard. Parul Yadav, with her mehendi still dark, breaks into a dance step and Manjima Mohan stands out in a crowd of people all looking the same, with a globe on her palms.

Wishing all the best to all my Queens, who are about to start the same journey with me! @MsKajalAggarwal @TheParulYadav @mohan_manjima pic.twitter.com/nsZUIqj2Ds — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) October 19, 2018

The remakes encountered several setbacks ever since the project was announced, which was originally planned to be made with actor-filmmaker Revathy as the director of the four versions.

Queen chronicles the journey of the self-exploration of a young Punjabi girl, played by Kangana Ranaut, who embarks on her honeymoon to Paris alone after her fiancé calls off the wedding.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 10:48 AM