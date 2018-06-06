Queen Telugu remake starring Tamannaah titled That Is Mahalakshmi; shoot begins in Mysore

The Telugu version of Queen remake, which has been on the floors for the last months, has finally got a title.

On 5 June, the makers via a statement announced that the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer is titled That Is Mahalakshmi. It’s safe to assume that Tamannaah plays a character called Mahalakshmi in the film, which is being directed by Awe! fame Prasanth Varma. The Telugu version of the remake was originally launched with Neelakanta as director. Earlier this year in January, Neelakanta opted out of the Telugu version following creative differences with Tamannaah.

Last week, the makers via a statement announced director Prasanth, who made heads turn with his maiden film Awe, has been brought in as replacement for Neelakanta to take over the reins of the Telugu version of the remake. Apparently, Prasanth has been shooting for the project for the last few weeks. Over the last few weeks, the team has been shooting in Mysore where they’re canning some important scenes. The team is on the verge of wrapping up the Mysore schedule. The next schedule of the film, according to a source from the film’s unit, will be in Greece, Europe.

On signing the project, Tamannaah had said in an earlier chat that the magic of the original Queen will be recreated in its Telugu version. “It’s an exciting project and I love doing roles that talk about women empowerment. I’m confident we can recreate the magic of the original. At the same time, not make out film look like a frame-to-frame remake. We’ll adapt it to suit Telugu sensibilities.”

A huge fan of Queen, Tamannaah always wanted to be part of its remake. “I wasn’t even sure if it was going to be remade. What makes Queen special is that it's one of those rare women-centric films which succeeded in reaching out to everybody, across all sections of the audience.”

Queen is the story of self-exploration of a young Punjabi girl, played by Kangana, who embarks on her honeymoon to Paris alone after her fiancé calls off the wedding. The Tamil version, which has been titled Paris Paris, stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. The Kannada version, which stars Parul Yadav in the lead, is titled Butterfly. Actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind is directing the Telugu as well as Kannada versions of the film. Manjima Mohan features in the titular role in the Malayalam version of the film, which has been titled Zam Zam.

