Queen Latifah teams up with Electus to develop travel docu-series on female comedians

Queen Latifa is all set to hit the road with a travel documentary series, according to variety.com. She has partnered with Electus to develop a comedy docu-series featuring female comedians.

Latifa will executive produce the show under her Flavor Unit Entertainment banner along with Flavor Unit’s Shakim Compere. Chris Grant and Drew Buckley will executive produce for Electus, the report said.

The series is currently titled Friends in Strange Places and will document female comedians travelling across the world and their interactions with their famous friends. Every episode will chronicle the global adventures and escapades of a pair of female stars.

In a statement to Variety on 27 June, the rapper, actress and producer said, "There are so many funny, brilliant women in this industry, and — with plenty of successful male-driven travel series out there — a comedic docu-series about sisterhood and adventure is just the type of uncharted territory we want to plant our flag in."

“This creative provides a hilarious, unique and personal look at the power of female friendships ... " executive producers Grant and Buckley said.

Queen Latifah has previously co-produced the Emmy Award winning HBO film Bessie in which she essayed the role of blues singer Bessie Smith. She also hosted two seasons of The Queen Latifah Show before it was cancelled by Sony Pictures Television.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 15:45 PM