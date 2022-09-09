During her long reign, the Queen was also portrayed several times on screen. As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, here’s a look at some of the best movies and web shows based on her.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has left a void in not just the United Kingdom but in the world of entertainment as well. The late Queen had often appeared onscreen and impressed her fans with her acting abilities, be it her parachuting with James Bond actor Daniel Craig for the 2012 London Olympics or having a conversation with the beloved animated character Paddington Bear. After the news of her demise broke, Peter Morgan, the creator of the historical drama series The Crown has stated that he expects season 6 of the show “will stop filming out of respect” for a period of time.” During her long reign, the Queen was also portrayed several times on screen. As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, here’s a look at some of the best movies and web shows based on her:

The Crown:

The first on the list is, of course, The Crown. The show follows the lives of the royal family from Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne to the many scandals and conflicts that she weathered. For anyone who loves emotional conflict, scandals and the royal family, this show is a must watch. So far, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have portrayed the monarch in the historical drama. The fifth season, which sees Imelda Staunto take over the role, will air in November.

The Queen:

Dame Helen Mirren aced the role of Queen Elizabeth II in this gripping drama. The film followed the Queen as she dealt with the death of Princess Diana and the furore against the royal family. For her portrayal of the monarch, Helen Mirren won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

A Royal Night Out:

The 2015 film focused on a very different persona of the monarch from the one most of us grew up knowing. A Royal Night Out followed Princess Elizabeth (Sarah Gadon) and her sister Princess Margaret as escape for an adventure away from the confines of Buckingham Palace.

The King’s Speech:

While The King’s Speech was based on King George VI’s lifelong attempts to get rid of his stammer, the film gave viewers a look at Princess Elizabeth’s childhood and the influences that shaped her early life. Freya Wilson played the role of the young princess.

The Queen (TV series):

This British drama series saw five actresses portray the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Barbara Flynn, Susan Jameson, Samantha Bond, Emilia Fox, and Diana Quick all essayed the role of the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch at different points in her life.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.