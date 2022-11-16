The makers of Qala have finally doused the desperation of Babil Khan’s fans, by unveiling the much-anticipated trailer of his Bollywood debut. Yes, you read that right. Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is geared up to entertain audiences with his acting prowess. Just a few hours ago, Netflix dropped the super intriguing trailer of the Anvitaa Dutt directorial, which tells the tale of the rise and fall of a playback singer. Sharing the screen space with Bulbbul fame Tripti Dimri, Babil leaves the audience amazed with his subtle yet impactful character. Set in the 1940s, the psychological drama centres around film industry singer Qala Manjushree, who starts losing her fame to her new competitor Jagan, essayed by Babil.

While sharing the video, Netflix wrote in the caption, “The innocence in her voice is only matched by the pain in her eyes. We are already preparing ourselves to experience the rollercoaster of emotions that is Qala, come 1st December. Streaming only on Netflix.” The video opens by showing Tripti standing in front of a microphone, with the spotlight on her. In a moment, a background voice can be heard asking her “So, you like music?” Responding to the same, Tripti said, “No, I hate it.” After this, the trailer traces back to the musical journey of Qala, which is no less than a rollercoaster ride. At one point in her career, the video shows that she really made it big, as she was even featured in the newspapers next to the then-Prime Minister. But her musical journey takes a turn for the worse when she meets a singer named Jagan, who has a hand in shattering her self-confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



The video shows that Jagan has a reputation for “replacing people”. Soon, Qala’s career begins to fall apart, with the character constantly voicing that “Something’s wrong with me”. Backed by Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma and his banner Clean Slate Filmz, Qala also features Amit Sial, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee, and Neer Raao, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil will next be seen sharing screen space with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu Sharma among others in Shiv Rawail’s web series The Railway Men. On the other hand, after Qala, Tripti will be seen in Anand Tiwari’s romantic comedy film Rola, wherein she will be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, the actress also has Deena Trudy’s next, wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday, and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.