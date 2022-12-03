Qala screening: Tabu gets teary-eyed as Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan comes to hug her

After being the talk of the town for quite some time, the late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan finally stepped into the world of acting. It was on 1 December that the young actor marked his Bollywood debut with Anvita Dutt’s psychological drama Qala. The latest Netflix release pairs Babil opposite Tripti Dimri and is being widely acclaimed by both critics and audiences. Now ahead of the premiere of the movie, the makers held a special screening, which was graced by several stars and loved ones of the star cast of Qala. The screening, which was held on Thursday, was also attended by Irrfan’s frequent collaborator and friend, Tabu, who after witnessing Babil, turned teary-eyed and gave him a warm hug. Innumerable pictures and videos are making the rounds on the internet, making millions of Irrfan’s fans emotional.

Several fan pages took to their social media accounts to share the same. One fan while sharing the emotional video wrote, “I might cry. I don’t talk much about what Tabu & Irrfan mean to me but I loved them & their cinema and THIS right here, matters!”

The now-viral video opens by showing all cameras on Tabu, who presumably must be posing on the red carpet when Babil noticed her from a distance. Just seconds after the same, Babil came running towards Tabu, and the two hugged each other. This gesture honestly speaks a lot about the bond the two have shared over the years. After witnessing Babil come running to her, Tabu turned teary-eyed with a big ear-to-ear smile on her face. The video shows that Tabu also couldn’t control her happiness on meeting him, as she embraced Babil back.

I might cry. 😭 I don’t talk much about what Tabu & Irrfan mean to me but I loved them & their cinema ❤️‍🩹 and THIS right here, matters! pic.twitter.com/uP1EvbiCui — 🌌 (@aestheticallyFM) December 1, 2022

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also took to his official Instagram account to share a series of stills from the screening. In the first picture, Tabu and Babil can be seen posing next to each other with million-dollar smiles on their faces. The next picture shows Babil posing with his mother and writer-actor Sutapa Sikdar. The series of pictures also included the lead stars of Qala—Babil, and Tripti posing together. The final photo shows the entire cast and crew of Qala posing for a group picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu is currently basking in the success of her latest blockbuster Drishyam 2. Next, she will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial Bholaa, which is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. The movie is expected to be released next year. The actress also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s thriller Kuttey. On the other hand, Babil will be next seen in the web series The Railway Men.

