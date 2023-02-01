PVR Pictures releasing 'BTS: Yet To Come' in Indian cinemas for limited period
The movie will be screened in Indian cinemas from February 1 to 4
K-Pop band BTS’ concert movie “BTS: Yet to Come” will have a limited release in India from Wednesday, the Indian distributors PVR Pictures announced.
The movie will be screened in Indian cinemas from February 1 to 4, a press release from the distributor stated.
BTS has been at the forefront of the K-Pop revolution across the globe, and Indian fans will get to experience the concert of their favourite band on the celluloid.
Audiences will get to witness the magic of band members including RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook on the big screen, as they perform to crowd favourites tracks such as Dynamite, Butter, and IDOL.
The film will also feature the first concert performance of Run BTS from the group’s latest album ‘Proof’.
The movie will give an immersive sneak peek into the “BTS: Yet To Come” concert in Busan and feature never-seen-before visuals along with some up-close and personal snippets of the band.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Zee Studios powers up with Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol to deliver big Republic Day announcement, launches Gadar 2 poster
After shattering records with massive critical acclaim back in 2001, Zee Studios is back with the most anticipated sequel of 'Gadar 2,' that redefined patriotism, love and passion in Bollywood!
Explained: How Billie Eilish, BTS, Khalid's songs can induce better sleep
Finally we have an answer for sleep disorder. If you have trouble sleeping, listen to Billie Eilish, BTS, Harry Styles as they might just calm your mind
Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: 5 films of the charismatic actor to watch on his special day
The actor is undoubtedly one of the best actors in Indian cinema