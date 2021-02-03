Golden Globes 2021 nominations: David Fincher's Netflix film Mank in lead with six nods; see full list
The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air on 28 February.
The nominations for the upcoming 78th Golden Globes were announced on Wednesday, 3 February. Former Golden Globe winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson revealed the nominees.
On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said the Globes will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Tina Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony typically takes place the first Sunday of the calendar year, but the COVID-19 pandemic required the Golden Globes push to a later date, reports Variety.
Here are the nominations
Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Limited Series
Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Best Actor in a Drama
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Director
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Original Score
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul
Best Limited Series or TV Film
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Actress in a Drama
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)
Actress in a Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
James Corden (The Prom)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield)
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Supporting Film Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
Leslie Odom, Jr (One Night in Miami)
Supporting Film Actress
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Supporting TV Actor
John Boyega (Small Axe)
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
Best TV Drama
Ratched
Ozark
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Actor in TV Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Original Song
'Fight for You' from Judas & the Black Messiah
'Io Si' from The Life Ahead
'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami
'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7
'Tigress & Tweed' from The US vs Billie Holiday
Supporting TV Actress
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Animated Film
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Screenplay
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
