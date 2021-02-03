Golden Globes 2021 nominations: David Fincher's Netflix film Mank in lead with six nods; see full list

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air on 28 February.

The nominations for the upcoming 78th Golden Globes were announced on Wednesday, 3 February. Former Golden Globe winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson revealed the nominees.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said the Globes will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Tina Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony typically takes place the first Sunday of the calendar year, but the COVID-19 pandemic required the Golden Globes push to a later date, reports Variety.

Here are the nominations

Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Best Actor in a Drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Director

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Original Score

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best Limited Series or TV Film

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Actress in a Drama

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)

Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Supporting Film Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom, Jr (One Night in Miami)

Supporting Film Actress

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Supporting TV Actor

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Best TV Drama

Ratched

Ozark

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Actor in TV Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Original Song

'Fight for You' from Judas & the Black Messiah

'Io Si' from The Life Ahead

'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami

'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7

'Tigress & Tweed' from The US vs Billie Holiday

Supporting TV Actress

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Animated Film

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Screenplay

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7