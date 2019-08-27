PV Sindhu's BWF win will be included in her biopic, says Sonu Sood: It provides the perfect climax for our film

Actor Sonu Sood has been long working on PV Sindhu's biopic for the last two years, as a producer. After the badminton champion's recent iconic victory at the BWF World Championship in Basel, Sood was elated. The actor mentions Sindhu's win will provide a perfect climax to their film.

The Happy New Year actor also confesses that the historic victory will feature in the new film. “Her historic win provides the perfect climax for our film. How a simple Telugu girl from Hyderabad went on to become India’s first BWF World Champion is the stuff of legends. It’s a story that stands for the new India. I have a perfect way to cap it off! I will make sure we revise the script to incorporate this historic moment," Times of India quotes Sonu as saying.

Check out Sonu Sood's post after PV Sindhu's win

Sood has even told Sindhu that the sportswoman is meant for much bigger achievements in life, and adds that this gold medal will change the way most people perceive Sindhu, especially the ones who complained that she choked during finals.

Sood adds that by her recent victory, Sindhu successfully shuts her nay-sayers, and makes the "whole nation proud."

Talking about the project, Sindhu earlier told PTI, "I am very honoured and pleased to know that Sonu Sood has decided to make a biopic on my journey. I'm very impressed with the thorough research that the team has done on my biopic for the last eight months. They have written a script, which I am sure will inspire millions of Indians and our youngsters to dare to dream and achieve glory for the country in spite of all the hardships and hurdles that we all face in our journey."

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 12:13:48 IST