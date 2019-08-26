You are here:

PV Sindhu Wins World Badminton Championship 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, SRK, Aamir Khan congratulate ace shuttler

Bollywood fraternity have showered praises on Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who has scripted history by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF World Championships. The celebrities have extended their wishes and congratulated the badminton star for becoming the first Indian to win the title on Sunday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was among many personalities to wish Sindhu on her achievement. Taking up to Instagram, Aishwarya posted a throwback picture of her and Aaradhya posing with PV Sindhu.

Check out Aishwarya's congratulatory post here

Other celebs who have come forward to congratulate Sindhu include Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, among many others.

Check out all the posts here

Shah Rukh Khan termed Sindhu as an 'exceptional talent.'

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships... Making us proud as a nation with your exceptional talent. Keep creating history! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 25, 2019

What a proud moment for India. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on this amazing achievement of becoming the first Indian ever to win a gold at the #BWFWorldChampionship! #WhoRunTheWorld — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 25, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan called it an 'incredible moment for India'

T 3269 - PV Sindhu .. !! Champion of the World , Badminton .. such an incredibly proud moment for INDIA .. just so honoured to have spent sometime with you at KBC ..

YOU PERSEVERED AND NEVER GAVE UP ! THAT IS THE SPIRIT OF INDIA AND OF CHAMPIONS SUCH AS YOURSELF

pic.twitter.com/qIUYxmjDmM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 25, 2019

Tapsee Pannu took to Twitter to laud Sindhu's game.

Finally!!!!!

Ladies and gentlemen , let’s welcome the new world champion @Pvsindhu1 !!!!!

It’s THE GOLD finally!!!!!!

#BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/7d1ic0y79o — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 25, 2019

First Indian to win gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019... @Pvsindhu1 what a terrific performance! Congratulations.. you go girl ❤ — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 25, 2019

Heartiest congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win a at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019. What a feat to achieve, you completely smashed it — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 25, 2019

Veteran actor Anupam Kher called Sindhu's journey 'inspirational'.

Congratulations dearest @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the world champion. Your victory makes Indians all over the world so so proud. Thank you for giving us reasons to rejoice. Your journey is greatly inspirational. Jai Ho and Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/SgXmGkB6qM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 25, 2019

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2019 15:11:03 IST