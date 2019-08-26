You are here:

PV Sindhu Wins World Badminton Championship 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, SRK, Aamir Khan congratulate ace shuttler

FP Staff

Aug 26, 2019 15:11:03 IST

Bollywood fraternity have showered praises on Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who has scripted history by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF World Championships. The celebrities have extended their wishes and congratulated the badminton star for becoming the first Indian to win the title on Sunday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was among many personalities to wish Sindhu on her achievement. Taking up to Instagram, Aishwarya posted a throwback picture of her and Aaradhya posing with PV Sindhu.

Check out Aishwarya's congratulatory post here


✨CONGRATULATIONS dearest P V Sindhu ⭐️our World ChampionSo SO PROUD of YOU ✨GOD BLESS Always⭐️JAI HIND

Other celebs who have come forward to congratulate Sindhu include Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, among many others.

Check out all the posts here

Shah Rukh Khan termed Sindhu as an 'exceptional talent.'

Amitabh Bachchan called it an 'incredible moment for India'

Tapsee Pannu took to Twitter to laud Sindhu's game.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher called Sindhu's journey 'inspirational'.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2019 15:11:03 IST

