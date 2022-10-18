Following the success of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film’s sequel to watch their favourite character Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun) back on the screen with its old swag. Keeping in view the film’s success the makers themselves also announce the sequel of the film, Pushpa: The Rule, just a few days after the first part was released, thus taking the level of excitement among fans to the next level. That being said, as the audience continues to wait for more details, in a good piece of news for them, the work on the sequel has already begun and the team is back on the sets.

Yes, you’ve heard it right. Pushpa 2 is already in the making and is going on with the full flow. Taking to Twitter, makers also shared a still picture from the film’s set. While Allu Arjun was not in the frame, director Sukumar can be seen with other crew members. “Works of Pushpa: The Rule in full flow. Icon star Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, poster designer Tuney John and the entire team are putting all their efforts to deliver the best”, the caption read.

Check the tweet:

https://twitter.com/mythriofficial/status/1581957033389338627

While the post did leave fans excited and hyped up for the sequel, the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna also seemed quite excited over the same. Reposting the tweet on her account, she wrote, “Look at thaaaaat! It’s starting y’all.”

https://twitter.com/iamRashmika/status/1581977394004758528

Notably, the shooting of the film began recently after the makers organised a pooja ceremony for the team. Pictures from the ceremony also went viral on social media.

Pushpa’s box office collection

After releasing in December last year, Pushpa: The Rise became a massive hit among the audience. It not only wooed the Telugu audience but also left several Hindi-language audiences impressed. The film also did well at the box office, winning a whopping amount of Rs 300 crores worldwide.

The action-thriller film also became popular for its engaging songs including Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava and Srivalli. Many personalities also shook their legs on the famous songs.

