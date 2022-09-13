Adding, they said, 'In the film, Vikram & Vedha are their own beings, and the premise is set against the action-thriller backdrop.'

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is gearing up for its release and fans couldn’t be more excited about the film to hit the theatres. The latest released teaser of Vikram Vedha was loved by all quarters for its intriguing storyline, Hrithik’s powerful screen presence, and Saif’s super cop avatar. While the teaser got its due from the audience, the moviegoers are also eager to watch the modern-day adaptation of Vikramaditya & Betaal tales redefined by Saif and Hrithik as Vikram Vedha.

Talking about their directorial, Pushkar & Gayatri share, “The core of Vikram Vedha’s story is inspired by the famous folklore of ‘Vikram Betaal’. As children, we both grew up listening to the stories of Vikram aur Betaal, and every time it would leave us thinking, pondering over the many takeaways their tales had. The treatment of the film draws references from these legends, where every time the two characters face-off, they are at a crossroad of a puzzling situation. We were fascinated with the dynamics shared by Vikram Betaal and so when we started writing the story of our film, we adapted that nostalgia into the characters of Vikram & Vedha.”

Adding, “In the film, Vikram & Vedha are their own beings, and the premise is set against the action-thriller backdrop.”

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha – a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.