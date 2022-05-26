Ammy Virk's upcoming film Sher Bagga is set to release on 10th June 2022.

Punjabi Superstar Ammy Virk who just recently delivered one of the biggest Punjabi blockbusters in Saunkan Saunkne is back with his next Punjabi film Sher Bagga which hits cinemas worldwide on 10th June 2022. Alongside Ammy, Sher Bagga co-stars the oomph Sonam Bajwa, who is the hottest female star in the Punjabi Industry. This is the 5th time coming together of this jodi, who have previously delivered a string of hit films in Puaada, Muklawa, Nikka Zailadar 1 & 2. The film is written and directed by maverick Punjabi filmmaker Jagdeep Sidhu who has made the blockbuster Shadaa with Diljit Dosanjh and also the mega-hits Qismat 1 & 2 and Sufna with Ammy Virk and written several other mega-hits.

Sher Bagga is a first of its kind comedy romance in Punjab cinema dealing with pre-marital coupling and pregnancy, something never seen on the Punjabi screens before, told in a very sweet and cute way involving dinosaur eggs as shown in the trailer. It's a film for the youth and the full family audiences and will be released in Punjabi with English subtitles across India. This is superstar actor Ammy Virk’s 5th Punjabi release in 10 months and all his films post the pandemic have had big success in cinemas.

Other than these 5 Punjabi films Ammy was seen in two Hindi films Bhuj with Ajay Devgn and 83 World Cup with Ranveer Singh. National audiences loved Ammy’s cute and endearing act in 83 World Cup and this is something that is seen in truckloads in Sher Bagga. Sonam Bajwa has been seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the song 'Sip Sip 2.0' for his film Street Dancer 3 and the song 'Naah Goriye' with Ayushman Khurrana in Bala. Sher Bagga, written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, starring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa will release worldwide on 10th June 2022.

