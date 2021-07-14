Punjabi singer Manmeet Singh's body recovered from Kareri lake after flash floods in Dharamshala
Manmeet Singh, one of Sain brother's singers, a music group known for their Sufi songs, is believed to have slipped and fallen into Kareri lake during the torrential rains in Dharamshala
Punjabi singer Manmeet Singh's body was recovered from Kareri lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday, according to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kangra Vimukt Ranjan.
The news comes a day after Dharamshala witnessed a cloudburst that triggered a flash flood, washing away vehicles and causing damage to properties in the Bhagsu Nag area. An orange weather alert was issued on Monday and Tuesday (12 July and 13 July) for heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills.
Manmeet, one of Sain brother's singers, a music group known for their Sufi songs, was visiting Dharamshala with some of his friends. Singh is believed to have slipped and fallen into Kareri lake during the torrential rains. His body is now being sent to Amritsar, reports Hindustan Times.
Senior superintendent of police, Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said it was reported on Monday that Singh was missing.
Body of Punjabi singer Manmeet Singh recovered from Kareri lake area in Kangra district. Details awaited: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan#HimachalPradesh
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021
On Monday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in the Boh Valley in Kangra district and later met affected families.
According to The Financial Express, NDRF has launched a mega rescue operation in Kangara district. Several cars have submerged in water, houses were destroyed and some people are reportedly missing in the area after yesterday’s cloudburst.
Meanwhile, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow weather alert for 14 July and 15 July.
Watch: Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh triggers flash floods in Dharamshala, causes damage in Bhagsu Nag
There is an orange weather alert on Monday and Tuesday (12 July and 13 July) for heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills