Pulwama terror attack: Kangana Ranaut cancels Manikarnika success party, calls for 'decisive action' against Pakistan

The Pulwama terror attacks have left the country mourning the death of around 40 CRPF jawans in the Jammu and Kashmir district. Since the attack, many celebrities have expressed their condolences to the bereaved families. Similarly, actress Kangana Ranaut announced that the success party for her debut directorial Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, scheduled to be held on the weekend, stands cancelled. Kangana added that the decision was made as she and her team stood in solidarity with the martyred jawans and their families, reports Times of India.

The actress spoke about the attacks and stated that such heinous acts of terrorism should be condemned. Pakistan compromised India's national security and attacked the dignity by openly threatening and humiliating the nation, claimed the actress. Kangana urged the government to take decisive action against such a reprehensible act of terror. Ranaut also stated that people who are presently thinking or 'lecturing' on peace should be painted black, put atop a donkey and slapped by everyone on the streets.

The Queen actress even shared her sentiments on Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi turning down an invitation by the Karachi Arts Council in the aftermath of the Pulawama terror attack. She stated that it was people like them who promoted Bharat tere Tukade honge ((India, you shall be divided) collectives. She declared the couple anti-national, questioning why they encouraged inter-country cultural exchange in the first place when Pakistani artists had been banned following the surgical strikes on Uri in 2016. "The film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost the enemy’s morals in many ways but right now is the time to focus on decisive actions... Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is,” In.com quoted Kangana as saying.

Shabana Azmi was prompt to reply to her allegation She criticised Kangana for making a personal attack. “You really think at a time like this a personal attack on me can be of any significance when the entire country stands as one in our grief and in condemning this dastardly Pulwama attack? May God bless her," stated Shabana to the publication.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 10:05:28 IST