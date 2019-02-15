You are here:
Pulwama terror attack: Javed Akhtar, Shabani Azmi turn down invitation from Karachi Art Council

India FP Staff Feb 15, 2019 18:21:34 IST

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actress Shabana Azmi have turned down an invitation from Karachi Art Council to commemorate Kaifi Azmi, in light of the Pulwama terror attack that occurred on Thursday. Akhar took to Twitter to reveal the same:

Shabana Azmi also tweeted about the Pulwama attack, saying there is no way "we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan"

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Several other Bollywood actors took to twitter to condemn the terror attack, calling it "cowardly".

