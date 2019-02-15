Pulwama terror attack: Javed Akhtar, Shabani Azmi turn down invitation from Karachi Art Council

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actress Shabana Azmi have turned down an invitation from Karachi Art Council to commemorate Kaifi Azmi, in light of the Pulwama terror attack that occurred on Thursday. Akhar took to Twitter to reveal the same:

Kranchi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry . We have cancelled that . In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem . “ AUR PHIR KRISHAN NE ARJUN SE KAHA “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 15, 2019

Shabana Azmi also tweeted about the Pulwama attack, saying there is no way "we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan"

#Pulwama attack There is no way we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan even as our martyrs are laying down their lives for us. I stand in solidarity with the grieving families. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Several other Bollywood actors took to twitter to condemn the terror attack, calling it "cowardly".

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.