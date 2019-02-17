Pulwama terror attack: Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 5 lakh to the families of CRPF soldiers

Bollywood veteran star Amitabh Bachchan has announced that he will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 40 CRPF personnel who were who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Confirming the news of donation, a spokesperson for the 79-year-old actor said, "Yes, Mr Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 lakh to each of the martyr's families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so."

The report further adds that currently Bachchan is finding out "from several government sources where and how the amount will be distributed to ensure it is expedited".

The Piku actor also cancelled his attendance as a special guest of Virat Kohli's Foundation event on Friday, which will now be held on Saturday.

On work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for his upcoming thriller drama, directed by Sujoy Ghosh Badla, also starring Taapsee Pannu. He is also shooting for Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

