Pulwama attack: T-Series reportedly unlists Atif Aslam's single ‘Baarishein’ from YouTube after MNS warning

A day before the terror attack in Pulwama, T-series had released popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's new single 'Baarishein' on YouTube. However Following the 14 February attack which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans, T-series unlisted the track from their YouTube channel.

T-series also reportedly unlisted a new single from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, another famed Pakistani musician.

As reported by the Press Trust of India, the film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers. They now claim that T-series' collaborations with the musicians were removed after MNS issued a warning to the company. "They have removed their songs (from the company’s YouTube channel) post our warning,” Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena told Press Trust of India.

Although the music channel hasn't released an official statement on the matter yet, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar had taken to Twitter to condemn the Pulwama attack on 15 February:

The attack on CRPF soldiers in Kashmir is extremely disturbing to say the least. There is no glory in this. Right now one can only think of the families of the martyred and pray for those injured soldiers who are fighting for their lives. — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) February 15, 2019

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and composed/written by Arko, 'Baarishein' features Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha alongside Atif. The music video crossed over a million views on YouTube in just about 5 hours of its release.

A brilliant track by a super team ! #Baarishein https://t.co/B480f6V3ZD — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) February 13, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 13:59:10 IST