Pulwama attack: T-Series reportedly unlists Atif Aslam's single ‘Baarishein’ from YouTube after MNS warning

FP Staff

Feb 17, 2019 13:51:57 IST

A day before the terror attack in Pulwama, T-series had released popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's new single 'Baarishein' on YouTube. However Following the 14 February attack which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans, T-series unlisted the track from their YouTube channel.

Atif Aslam's new single unlisted on YouTube / Youtube screenshot

T-series also reportedly unlisted a new single from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, another famed Pakistani musician.

As reported by the Press Trust of India, the film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers. They now claim that T-series' collaborations with the musicians were removed after MNS issued a warning to the company. "They have removed their songs (from the company’s YouTube channel) post our warning,” Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena told Press Trust of India.

Although the music channel hasn't released an official statement on the matter yet, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar had taken to Twitter to condemn the Pulwama attack on 15 February:

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and composed/written by Arko, 'Baarishein' features Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha alongside Atif. The music video crossed over a million views on YouTube in just about 5 hours of its release.

 

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 13:59:10 IST

