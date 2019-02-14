Atif Aslam releases video of new track titled 'Baarishein', featuring Nushrat Bharucha

After the success of he 2018 film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Nushrat Bharucha has now teamed up with singer Atif Aslam for a music video, titled ‘Baarishein’.

This track was released on 12 February and has gained more than 3 million views and around 2 lakh likes. 'Baarishein' has been sung by Atif, while Arko has composed the music.

Nushrat told DNA that she loved the filming process of the song. Atif, on the other hand, confessed that the shooting of the video was tough, as it was clashing with his Los Angeles tour, but he too enjoyed the overall process.

Nushrat is soaring high with the love and appreciation SKTKS received from the viewers. She had also gained quite a following after she played one of the female leads in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.

Last year, Atif delivered several hits in movies like Baaghi 2, Race 3, Baati Gul Meter Chalu, Namastey England, and Loveyatri. This year, he will be singing for films like Bharat, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass and Made in China. On the other side, Nushrat is all set to hit screens this year with Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Raaj Shandaliya’s Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

