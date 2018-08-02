Producer of the original Grudge sues makers of upcoming reboot for breach of contract

The remake of 2004 horror film The Grudge has recently faced a legal issue. Taka Ichise, who produced the original Japanese franchise Ju-on, has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the Nicolas-Pesce reboot, reports Deadline. Ichise claims that Good Universe has not allowed him to produce the new film.

The lawsuit, submitted at the Los Angeles Superior Court on 30 July, claims that the Good Universe production house entered into an agreement to take up the rights of a remake, on the condition that Ichise was given producer credit for the film. It even said that a sum of money was paid as part of the fee. Despite the official deal, Ichise alleged that producer credits have been denied to him, as mentioned in the Deadline report.

The complete claim may be read here.

Ichise had produced Ju-on in 2002. The popularity propelled an English-language franchise along with the prevalent Japanese one. Ichise received producer credits for both the series of films. The new remake will be based on the 2004 English film. The film also features Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver, Betty Gilpin, William Sadler, and Frankie Faison and is scripted by Pesce and Buhler.

The Grudge reboot is set to hit theatres on 16 August, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 18:44 PM