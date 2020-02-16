Producer claims Bong Joon Ho's Parasite plagiarised its story from Tamil film Minsara Kanna starring Vijay

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite won big at the recent Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English feature to be declared Best Picture. Now, producer PL Thenappan has claimed that the Korean film's plot has been plagiarised from the Tamil romantic comedy Minsara Kanna (1990), starring Vijay in the lead. Thenappan also said that he will seek compensation from the makers of Parasite.

"On Monday or Tuesday, I will be filing a case with help from an international lawyer. They have taken the plot from my film. When they find out that some of our films have been inspired by their films, they file cases. Similarly, it is only fair for us to do the same," Thenappan told The News Minute on 14 February.

Minsara Kanna also stars Rambha, Monica Castelino and Khushboo. The romantic comedy follows Vijay's character as he seeks employment in the house of the woman he likes. Eventually his entire family also get employed by the household. However, all of them keep their identities a secret from their bosses and work as strangers.

The film's director KS Ravikumar told The News Minute that Parasite won Oscars and is happy that Minsara Kanna served as the story's inspiration. He added that it was the producer's decision to file a case against the South Korean film's makers or not.

Parasite, shows how struggling scammers insinuate their way into the life of a rich family, with dire consequences. This premise seems to be the only similarity between the plots of both the films.

The cast of Parasite includes Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, and Park So-dam. Prior to the Oscars, the drama had won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year, as well as top honours at the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards last month.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 13:48:34 IST