Oscars 2020 winners list: Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho makes history; Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix win top acting honours
The 92nd Academy Awards drew to a close on 10 February with a whooping victory for Parasite as it swept away the awards for Best Picture (first non-English language film to win the honour), Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Actor Brad Pitt went home with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, while Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.
Joker, which was nominated in several categories, took home the award for Best Original Score and Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his portrayal of the titular character.
Here is the full list of winners of the 92nd Academy Awards:
Best picture
Parasite
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern: Marriage Story
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Best original song
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
Best original score
Joker
Best international feature film
Parasite
Best makeup and hair
Bombshell
Best visual effects
1917
Best film editing
Ford v Ferrari
Best sound mixing
1917
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Best cinematography
1917
Best documentary
American Factory
Best documentary short
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Best costume design
Little Women
Best production design
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best animated short
Hair Love
Best live action short
The Neighbours' Window
Best original screenplay
Parasite
Best adapted screenplay
Jojo Rabbit
Best animated feature
Toy Story 4
Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 11:38:22 IST