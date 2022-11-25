Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was admitted to the ICU of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to health complications, is now slowly on the road to recovery. As per the statement by PRO Shirish Yadgikar of the said hospital, the actor is showing slow and steady improvement.

He was quoted by ANI- “Actor Vikram Gokhle’s health is improving, is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs & likely to be off ventilator support in next 48 hours. His BP and heart are stable.”

Rumours of his death were doing the rounds on social media, which were later refuted by his daughter.Gokhale`s daughter told ANI, “He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him.” In the early hours of Thursday news of the veteran actor passed away surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, and Javed Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences.

Also, PRO Shirish Yadgikar, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said in his statement- “A meeting b/w Vikram Gokhale’s family & doctors took place this morning at 10am. The actor is very much alive but critical & on the ventilator. News of his demise is wrong.”

The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana.

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including Agneepath, starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut. Other notable work of the actor includes Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He was last seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.

