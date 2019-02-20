Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu dismisses actress' pregnancy rumours: 'Just a bad camera angle'

Priyanka Chopra's recent appearance at the New York Fashion Week gave rise to considerable speculation. As the actress shone in a checkered separates from designer Michael Kors' line, certain pictures revealed a slight belly bulge. Known to have a fit physique otherwise, these images led to fan theories that Priyanka might be pregnant.

Responding to widespread curiosity, mother Madhu Chopra recently told Mid-Day that the images came out that way because of a bad angle of the camera. Many had wondered if the images were that way owing to an ill-fitted skirt. "The outfit was nice. She looked like that only in some pictures, the rest were fine. Blame it on the camera angle," the publication quoted Madhu as saying.

Madhu also added that Priyanka was quite annoyed when she learnt of such rumours. "When I spoke to Priyanka on the phone, she told me that she was tired and hence, had a slumped posture. I told her what people were saying, and she simply said, 'Mamma, give me a break!'," added Priyanka's mother.

Madhu was addressing the media to promote their production's latest offering, Firebrand. Backed by Purple Pebble Pictures and helmed by veteran filmmaker Aruna Raje, Firebrand is slated to release on Netflix on 22 February.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 10:12:29 IST