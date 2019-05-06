Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu confirms Siddharth's wedding with Ishittaa Kumar has been called off

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra has confirmed that the actress' brother Siddharth and Ishittaa Kumar's marriage has been called off. She also revealed that the wedding was cancelled because her son was not ready for marriage.

In an interview to SpotBoye, Madhu said, "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time." After their roka ceremony in February, Siddharth and fiancee Ishita were supposed to marry on 30 April. The roka event was attended by both Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas.

According to Bombay Times, Ishittaa has deleted all pictures of the ceremony from her Instagram handle and has also unfollowed Siddharth on social media. Later, Ishittaa shared a picture of herself, hinting at ‘new beginnings and beautiful endings’.

View this post on Instagram

Cheers to new beginnings With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings

A post shared by Ishita Kumar (@ishittaakumar) on May 1, 2019 at 8:43pm PDT

Madhu had earlier told Bombay Times that the wedding had to be postponed because of Ishita's emergency surgery.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 14:16:32 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.