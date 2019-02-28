You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are in Delhi to attend her brother Siddharth's engagement ceremony

Over three months after Priyanka Chopra's wedding, her brother Siddharth Chopra will soon marry his fiance Ishita Kumar. On Wednesday, Priyanka flew down to Delhi, along with husband Nick Jonas, to attend her brother's Roka ceremony.

The actress took to Instagram and shared the news. She also posted a few pictures from the event, congratulating the couple.

In December 2018, Priyanka got married to American singer Nick Jonas in Jodhapur, India. The wedding was a lavish but an intimate affair.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film marks her return to Bollywood after almost four years.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 10:44:11 IST