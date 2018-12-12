You are here:

Priyanka Chopra's mother defends actress' post-marriage look: 'Sindoor not synonymous to bondage'

December 12, 2018 17:57:40 IST

Priyanka Chopra married American pop star Nick Jonas in two separate ceremonies on 1 and 2 December, following which they hosted a reception party attended by many dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chopra was spotted wearing a vermillion (sindhoor) streak on the parting of her hair along with red glass bangles or chooda, traditionally worn by married Hindu women at the launch event of dating app, Bumble. A Twitter user, without naming Chopra, criticised the actress for sporting these symbols of subjugation, despite calling herself a feminist.

Chopra's mother Madhu took to Twitter to defend her daughter and wrote:

 

According to Elle, Chopra and husband Jonas just got back to India after spending some time in Oman. They will also reportedly host two more reception parties in Mumbai. The first will be held on 16 December and will have all close friends and family members in attendance at the JW Marriott hotel in Juhu. The second would be on 20 December at Taj Lands End, Bandra, which will be attended by colleagues and friends in the film industry.

