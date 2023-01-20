Priyanka Chopra's 15-year-old legal battle with ex-secretary comes to an end; actor withdraws case

Confirming that the ongoing legal dispute with her former secretary has been sorted out after mutual discussions, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally withdrawn the case filed against him. Notably, the actress and her former secretary Prakash Jaju have been fighting a case in the court since 2004 over the settlement of payments which Jaju had claimed that the actress owed to him. Concerning the same, Jaju had also filed a criminal case against Chopra over the breach of contract with him, following which the actress also filed an FIR against him.

As per the fresh developments, the Bombay High Court bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chavan, while acting upon the consent given by Priyanka Chopra through an affidavit for closing the case, have quashed the FIR. After a writ petition was filed by Jaju seeking the withdrawal of the case, Priyanka attended the hearing through video conferencing and cleared her stance.

Priyanka Chopra resolves legal dispute with former secretary

In a written petition filed by Jaju, he mentioned that there were several differences between the two parties over non-payment of dues for services rendered by Jaju which led to the filing of multiple proceedings against each other. However, now both sides have reached a settlement after deciding to mutually resolve their differences.

While Priyanka has agreed to pay Rs 29 lakh to Jaju toward his unsettled dues, Jaju on the other hand has also agreed to never contact the actress in the future. In line with this, Chopra in her affidavit granted her consent to close the FIR in exchange for the latter’s ‘unconditional apology’.

Notably, the case has been running since 2004, following which the actress got surrounded by controversies after her former secretary and lawyer accused Priyanka of violating their legal contract. In 2008, an exchange of text messages between Jaju and Chopra was deemed as ‘objectionable’ by the Quantico star. The actor had gone to court for the same.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her American rom-com film, Love Again, and has also wrapped up most of the work on the Amazon Prime Video web series, Citadel. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

