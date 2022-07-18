Besides Shah Rukh Khan, one reason why Don managed to be successful at the box office was Priyanka Chopra. She managed to steal the show with her role of a sassy cop. And Priyanka Chopra’s song Aaj Ki Raat was one of the major highlights of the film.

In a span of over 20 years as a Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra continues to win hearts of audiences with her stellar performances. Adding to her charisma are the iconic songs that she has given to Bollywood. Let's have a look at some of her iconic songs on the occasion of her 40th birthday today, 18 July.

1. Desi girl (Dostana)

This song from Dostana gave Chopra the tag of ‘desi girl’. Featuring alongside the actress were John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. PeeCee’s sizzling dance moves, while she grooved to the desi song with the other two actors, make it one of the most popular songs of Bollywood to date.

2. Aaj Ki Raat (Don)

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, one reason why Don managed to be successful at the box office was Priyanka Chopra. She managed to steal the show with her role of a sassy cop. And Priyanka Chopra’s song Aaj Ki Raat was one of the major highlights of the film.

3. Tenu Leke (Salaam-e-Ishq)

The ultimate guy-convinces-girl song was Tenu Leke where Salman Khan is seen wooing Chopra, asking her to essentially marry him. It has been among the most popular wedding songs too.

4. Darling Ankhon Se Ankhen Char ( 7 Khoon Maaf)

This peppy song from 7 Khoon Maaf saw the actress dancing in a vintage bar. True to its vibe, Chopra was seen wearing a Victorian ensemble. A remake of the Russian folk song ‘Kalinka’, this adaptation has Susanna (Priyanka Chopra) fluttering a fan as she sings along with her Russian husband.

5. Ram Chahe Leela (Ram Leela)

This song from Ram Leela showcases the relationship between the leads of the film – Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika Padukone). Priyanka Chopra was seen grooving to moves choreographed by Vishnu Deva in this song.

6. Dil Dhadkne Do (Dil Dhadkne Do)

Priyanka Chopra proved with this song that there is nothing that she can’t do as she made her singing debut in Bollywood with the title track of the film. Besides dancing, she sang the song and it became a super hit.

Which one of these is your favourite?

