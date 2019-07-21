You are here:

Priyanka Chopra trolled for smoking; Twitterati remind actress of her asthma awareness campaign

FP Staff

Jul 21, 2019 16:46:00 IST

Priyanka Chopra has garnered the ire of social media after a picture showing her smoking a cigarette went viral.

The actress rang in her 37th birthday on 18 July with her family and friends in a yacht party. In a picture that has gone viral, Priyanka can be seen smoking a cigarette while her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are seen smoking cigars.

Last year, the actress admitted to suffering from asthma ever since she was five. She also joined forces with Cipla Respiratory to raise awareness about the disease. However, her enjoying a puff has ruffled a few feathers in the interwebz, who have slammed the actress for being "hypocritical".

Check out the tweets here

However, there were others who came out in support of the actress.

In December, during her lavish Jodhpur wedding too, the actress was criticised for bursting crackers after her wedding ceremony.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 16:46:00 IST

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Nick Jonas , Nickyanka , Priyanka Chopra , Priyanka Chopra birthday , Priyanka Chopra wedding , priyanka ki shaadi , Sophie Turner , Umaid Bhawan Palace

also see

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 37th birthday with Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra in Miami

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 37th birthday with Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra in Miami

Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick sing Jonas Brothers' comeback track Sucker on Karaoke night

Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick sing Jonas Brothers' comeback track Sucker on Karaoke night

Parineeti Chopra says she wants to do a two-heroine action musical with cousin, Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti Chopra says she wants to do a two-heroine action musical with cousin, Priyanka Chopra