Priyanka Chopra trolled for smoking; Twitterati remind actress of her asthma awareness campaign

Priyanka Chopra has garnered the ire of social media after a picture showing her smoking a cigarette went viral.

The actress rang in her 37th birthday on 18 July with her family and friends in a yacht party. In a picture that has gone viral, Priyanka can be seen smoking a cigarette while her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are seen smoking cigars.

Last year, the actress admitted to suffering from asthma ever since she was five. She also joined forces with Cipla Respiratory to raise awareness about the disease. However, her enjoying a puff has ruffled a few feathers in the interwebz, who have slammed the actress for being "hypocritical".

Check out the tweets here

Oh god the whole bollywood starting from Swara Bhasker to Sonam kapoor to Priyanka chopra and many more are so full of fakeness. The list of fake people in Bollywood is simply never ending !! — Virat M Vasani 🇮🇳 (@ViratMVasani1) July 21, 2019

#PriyankaChopra is the same topper student who says, "yaar maine to kuch padha hi nhi" but we all know what the reality is! pic.twitter.com/QsWeC3xnIg — Achhaya Pathak (@frozen_parantha) July 21, 2019

Smoking cures Asthma 🙄 pic.twitter.com/5ddD1xalRf — Sushant Kumar Rai 🇮🇳 (@Skraivns) July 21, 2019

However, there were others who came out in support of the actress.

So #PriyankaChopra was pictured smoking..Can't a woman make independent choices without being trolled ! Maybe she did not smoke before, maybe now or maybe she was just taking a drag.. leave her alone !!

She is an #Indian icon.. she has achieved What few Indians have !! — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) July 21, 2019

People change with time. Their perception towards life and choices change as they grow. Someone didn’t smoke in 2010 doesn’t mean they can’t in 2019. (Not supporting smoking but just let @priyankachopra be)#PriyankaChopra #PC — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) July 21, 2019

In December, during her lavish Jodhpur wedding too, the actress was criticised for bursting crackers after her wedding ceremony.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 16:46:00 IST