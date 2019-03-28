Priyanka Chopra takes life lessons from Awkwafina, Simone Biles in her YouTube special

Priyanka Chopra's 30-minute-long YouTube Originals Special, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, was launched on 27 March. In the video, the actress is seen interacting with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, US Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles and Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians actor-rapper Awkwafina.

On the show, Priyanka quizzes her three guests about one piece of advice that they would want to give the global icon. Each of the guests share anecdotes from their lives that shaped their personalities. Biles revealed that she was sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, and also spotlighted on the need for therapy for the current generation.

Awkwafina and Chopra bonded over their shared love of condensed milk and their Asian lineage. Reminiscing on her childhood, which she spent primarily with her grandmother, Awkwafina told Priyanka, “Life is a series of up and downs. When you’re up the only way is down and when you’re down the only way is up.”

In the final segment of the show, Diana spoke about self-love. She advised Chopra to always prioritise her own self above anyone else, saying, "the most important relationship in life, is the one you have with yourself". She also made Priyanka try the first wrap-dress that she ever designed, back in 1974.

Priyanka had earlier said that the show was born out of her continual need to reinvent herself and explore uncharted territories. Through the show, she aimed at knowing and understanding what these achievers had in them that made them who they are, and in turn guide her to become what she wants to be in the upcoming years.

Watch the special here:

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 15:16:25 IST