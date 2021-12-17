Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in The Matrix Resurrections where she is playing the role of Sati. The actor took to Instagram to point out a glaring incident of casual sexism.

Actor Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction – She is a global star, a former Miss World, Bollywood’s leading actor, a UN Goodwill ambassador, an entrepreneur, a social activist. While the actor has worked on some really big projects in her long career, acquiring a role in the Matrix franchise is certainly one of the major accomplishments she has had so far on the acting front. So, it came as a shock to the actor when an online publication, while writing about her promotional tour of The Matrix Resurrections, referred to her as the wife of Nick Jonas.

Priyanka took a screenshot of the same and shared it on her Instagram story. She pointed towards the sentences that referred to her as “wife of Nick Jonas” and wrote “Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I’m still referenced as “the wife of…”

Here's her story post:

She added, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?” Priyanka also tagged Nick on her story.

This is not the first time that Priyanka has taken such a stand. A few years ago, she was asked about her friend Meghan Markle on Wendy Williams’ talk show. The interviewer didn’t even mention Meghan’s name but instead mentioned her as “Prince Harry’s girlfriend.” To this, Priyanka jumped in and said, “Also, Meghan Markle, actress, ‘Suits,’ her achievements!”

Priyanka will also been seen in a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

