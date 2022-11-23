While we all are well aware that after spending some quality time in her motherland, Bollywood’s desi girl and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reunited with her family back in LA. But little did we know that the actress would be such a great suspense creator. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, at a time when movie buffs across the globe are desperately waiting to get a glimpse of Priyanka’s baby girl Malti Marie, the actress is making sure to calm their horses by giving subtle glances of her bundle of joy but not completely. However, PeeCee on Wednesday gave her fans the perfect morning treat by sharing the cutest and the most aww-dorable picture of Malti so far, and the internet is simply smitten. And honestly, you will find it hard to take your eyes off Malti’s latest pictures on the internet.

Taking to the story on her official Instagram account, Priyanka dropped the picture of her and American singer Nick Jonas’ first child, with the caption, “I mean….(heart eyes and face with three hearts emoticons).” In the picture, Malti, who is taking her nap, can be seen leaning on one side inside her baby stroller. Continuing the trajectory of keeping her daughter’s face hidden, Priyanka clicked Malti while her woolen cap hid half of her face, leaving only her cute little nose and tiny lips visible to the camera.

Sporting a white sweater with a powder pink hat and wrapped around her matching blanket, Malti can be seen giving out the comfiest vibe. As Malti slept comfortably, her hands can also be seen resting on the blanket. In addition, the picture also shows Malti’s pacifiers and toys lying next to her.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/priyankachopra/2977408819386584403/

Well, the actress, who usually hid Malti’s face by editing it with a big heart emoticon, has for the first time given a glimpse of her toddler’s half of the face, as her eyes were covered with the warm cap.

For those who don’t know, the Bajirao Mastani actress married Nick in 2018 in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. And this year in January, the couple announced that they welcomed their first child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka very soon will be seen in James Strouse’s romantic drama film It’s All Coming Back To Me, wherein the actress will be sharing the screen space with Sam Heughan. Not only this but soon the actress will be making her web-series debut with Russo Brothers Citadel, which will premiere on Prime Video. Apart from this, Priyanka also has the much awaited Bollywood project Jee Le Zaraa, which will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar and also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

