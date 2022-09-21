Just after delivering an empowering speech on children’s rights at the United Nations General Assembly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to have made sure to devote herself to her little munchkin. Travelling milestone in a week, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas visited New York City for the first time and mommy Priyanka made sure to update her fans and followers about the same. Taking to her official Instagram account, the global icon dropped a couple of pictures of herself, with her baby girl Malti. Apart from spending some quality time with her firstborn child, Priyanka was even seen accompanying her daughter for a stroll in the park. While we desperately await to get a glimpse of Malti’s face, Priyanka’s latest post comes as a sight to behold for all the fans and followers.

Priyanka posted the pictures along with a caption that announced that Malti is visiting NYC for the first time. The caption read, “Our first trip to the big apple,” and ended with a nazar and a heart-eye emoticon. In the first picture, Priyanka and Malti can be seen sitting by the window, as the mother and daughter duo soak in the magnificent view of the New York skyscrapers. While Malti, who is engrossed in the view, is sitting on her mother’s lap, Priyanka can be seen looking at her bundle of joy adorably. In the second selfie, taken by the actress, Malti can be seen curled up in her mommy’s lap. Before you get too excited, we must warn you that Priyanka has yet again continued the trajectory of not revealing Malti’s face, and has clicked the pictures behind her back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Besides spending some quality time with Malti, Priyanka even took her daughter out in the streets of NYC. The mother and daughter duo took a stroll in the park. Sharing an adorable picture of herself with Malti on the story of her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, “It’s a walk in the park..” and ended with a red heart emoticon. In the beautiful picture, Priyanka, decked in her casual best, can be seen holding Malti in her arms, as they take a walk amidst the lush green nature.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in multiple international projects like It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Russo Brothers’ series Citadel, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos. Coming to her Bollywood project, the actress will star in Farhan Akhtar’s star-studded Jee Le Zaraa, which apart from Priyanka will also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

