Global star Priyanka Chopra spoke about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling in a recent interview. She was seen answering questions connected to a polygraph, a novel concept.

Talking about Barbie she said, “I am excited about seeing Barbie. I used to collect barbies as a kid and it (the film) has a bunch of my favourite artists.” She further added, “I am excited to see the take Greta (Gerwig) has in this world of Barbie”.

‘Ryan Gosling is one of those guys that will be eternally hot,’ says #Citadel star #PriyankaChopraJonas pic.twitter.com/nz6gnUYbOC — Firstpost (@firstpost) May 17, 2023

When asked about the recent controversy surrounding Ryan Gosling being too old to plan Ken, she completely disagreed. Priyanka said, “Ryan Gosling will eternally be one of those guys who are hot!”

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is all set to release pan India on July 21, 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Jonas’ spy thriller Citadel saw a global release recently. The global super star has broken boundaries and barriers for herself as an actress and performed beyond expectations. Reviews of this spy thriller have been nothing short of brilliant.

A new update is now unveiled to the audience as Citadel sets a new record of attracting 25% more audience and rules the first position among the hottest releases across the globe.

The global superstar even shared a post on her social media sharing how she’s grateful that Citadel has soared to number 1 among hottest new shows.

