Ever since she welcomed her bundle of joy Malti Marie a year back, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made sure to be very discreet about her baby girl. Whether it’s hiding her face from the world or keeping her away from the public sphere, Priyanka has been extremely careful with Malti Marie, and her gestures shout nothing else but love. However, did you know that there was a time when PeeCee and her husband Nick Jonas thought that Malti wouldn’t make it? Yes, you read that right. It seems after a year, Priyanka has finally made up her mind to share intimate details about her daughter’s birth. In a recent interaction with British Vogue Priyanka broke her silence on Malti Marie’s premature birth and why she chose surrogacy. In her conversation, the global star revealed that when Malti Marie was born, she and Nick were in the operating room and her premature daughter was even ‘smaller than Priyanka’s hand.’

Priyanka added that because her daughter was born a full trimester too early, what they witnessed nurses doing in the intensive care was nothing less than god’s work. British Vogue quoted her as saying, “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her.” Priyanka amusingly commented that she doesn’t know how the nurses found out what Malti Marie needs in her tiny body to intubate her. While detailing that her condition was so serious, Priyanka added, “I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

Talking about why she opted for surrogacy as a way, the actress revealed that she had a medical complication that meant that she couldn’t carry a child herself, therefore making this a necessary step. Priyanka said, “I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely, and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

For the unversed, after tying the knot with American singer Nick in 2018, last year on 15 January, Priyanka along with her husband issued a joint statement on Instagram, announcing the birth of their first child. Malti Marie’s name is inspired by the middle name of both of their mothers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in James Strouse’s romantic drama Love Again, wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Sam Heughan. Soon the actress will be making her web series debut with Russo Brother’s Citadel, wherein she will be collaborating with Game Of Thrones‘ famed Richard Madden. Apart from this Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which will make her share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

