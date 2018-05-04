Priyanka Chopra on Late Night with Seth Meyers: Bollywood has been reduced to a genre in West

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting the third season of her American TV show, which premiered recently. She appeared on the popular talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers and dispelled the stereotypes about Bollywood in the West, while discussing her new avatar in Quantico 3 and working with her mom, who is her business partner.

“I mean I don’t really think I realised that when I was in India working in Hindi films that Bollywood has been reduced to a genre. Which actually it is not. It is an entire industry with movies which is action, drama. It’s like Hollywood, but Bollywood is not even a place. Hollywood is a real place,” said the actress in the interview.

She referred to an incident of her coming across a flavour of popcorn in America called Bollywood flavoured popcorn. “How do you put a flavour to an entire industry? What would Hollywood’s flavour be? Like cheese burger?” said the actress to which host Seth Meyers quipped, “No, it would be gluten free."

Chopra also spoke about her character in Quantico, Alex Parrish who was an FBI agent, now undercover and spending time in Italy undercover as a Black Ops agent. The show, which commenced on 26 April, saw the actress shoot in Tuscany, Italy as well as Dublin, according to the interview.

