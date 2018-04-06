Quantico season 3 trailer shows Priyanka Chopra's Alex Parrish in serene locales, but ready for action

Bollywood's global icon Priyanka Chopra is scaling new heights in Hollywood with every passing day. Her decked-up film releases with Hollywood biggies, numerous endorsements and of course the one that started it all, Quantico, has kept her in the limelight all this while. Now, she is coming up with the next (third) season of her popular ABC show Quantico.

The trailer of Quantico 3 has been released and we cannot get enough of Chopra in the 30-second video clip.

In the upcoming season, Alex Parrish (Chopra's character in the show) will embark on a new adventure. She has been living undercover for some time now in the serene locales of Italy (vineyards, old classic towns) collecting grapes, leading a familial life, spending time with near and dear ones. But then her shades of an FBI officer surface through a rather interesting, yet predictable, reveal.

Chopra's stint in Quantico has earned her massive popularity in the West. She has also been conferred with the People's Choice Award twice — Favorite Actress in a New TV Series (2016) and ‘Favorite Dramatic TV Actress (2017).

The third season of Quantico is all set to premiere on 26 April on ABC Television Network.

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 12:32 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 12:32 PM