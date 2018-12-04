Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Delhi wedding reception: Dwayne Johnson, Sonali Bendre may attend

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding was held at the luxurious Umaid Bhavan Palace over the weekend. Though the couple is yet to share pictures from their wedding ceremony with fans across the world, they were spotted at the Jodhpur airport, heading to Delhi for the reception.

The grand affair will reportedly begin at 8 o'clock in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the reception. It remains to be seen whether he will grace the occasion to congratulate the newlyweds.

One Hollywood superstar who may attend the occasion is Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock). He has been quite close to both Nick and Priyanka ever since he worked with them in certain projects. While Chopra collaborated with him for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch, Nick worked with the semi-retired professional wrestler on Jumanji.

Actress Sonali Bendre, who had been recuperating from cancer in New York and is now back in Mumbai, may also mark her presence at the reception. She is known to share a strong bond with Chopra and the two were recently snapped going around in New York City.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2018 10:43 AM