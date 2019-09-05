Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become first couple to top People Magazine's best-dressed list

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Wednesday, 4 September, became the first-ever couple to top 2019's best-dressed list published by People magazine.

The Mary Kom actor is not only a big name in Bollywood but has also made a place for herself in Tinseltown.

“It’s the first time ever that we have had a man or a couple on the Top 10 list, let alone as the best dressed. But it really felt like these two deserved it,” People’s style and beauty director, Andrea Lavinthal, told Reuters.

“The combination of the two of them is so exciting to watch. (Jonas) is not exactly someone who just wears a black tuxedo and stands next to her on the red carpet. You can tell that he enjoys fashion as much as she does,” Lavinthal added.

Lavinthal praised Chopra and Jonas for embracing different styles and designers but always looking good.

(Read — Cannes 2019: All of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' looks on the red carpet result in serious fashion goals)

“They don’t do matchy-matchy but they still look like they go together,” she said. “Even walking down the street in New York City, they are not in jeans and a T-shirt or casual pants. She is in a head to toe look, and so is he.”

She walked down the aisle with the Chains crooner in December last year, following which the duo has rocked scores of events with their dazzling looks.

Be it this year's Met Gala or the 72nd annual Cannes film festival, the couple dressed to the nines and managed to grab eyeballs wherever they went.

"Together they create that chic Old Hollywood aesthetic. Their best fashion moments come when they choose clothing that speaks to each of them," People quoted Chopra's stylist Mimi Cuttrell as saying.

"They are both true to their individual styles. It's another example of how they are such a perfect match," said Nick's stylist Avo Yermagyan.

According to Yermagyan, the couple is sending a message with their "coordinated style" which is "confidence".

"Nick and Priyanka's looks are a true reflection of their personalities — bold, playful and eye-catching," he added.

Others following the duo in the list include Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, among others.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 09:57:54 IST