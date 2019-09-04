You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, mother Madhu congratulate Serena Williams on her 100th US Open victory

Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with her mother was seen cheering for Serena Williams at the US Open.

Congratulating the ace tennis player over her 100th victory, the actress shared two pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying the game with her mother and extending wishes to the player over her win.

Here is Priyanka's post.

Serena claimed her 100th win at the US Open in style on Tuesday, dismantling her quarter-final opponent Wang Qiang 6-1 6-0 in a blistering 44-minute performance that ended any questions over a twisted ankle from the previous round.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky is Pink while Nick is currently busy with his Happiness Begins Tour along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 13:06:52 IST