Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra visit fan who missed Happiness Begins concert due to cancer diagnosis

The Jonas Brothers and actress Priyanka Chopra visited a fan, who could not attend their Happiness Begins concert. The fan, Lily Jordan, had to undergo a chemotherapy session at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Lily shared photographs from the trio's visit on Instagram and thanked them. "Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life," she wrote.

The band gave a houseful performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday in New York. Priyanka and Danielle Jonas showed up to cheer for their husbands. Anupam Kher was also present at the concert and the actor shared several videos from the evening.

After a hiatus of ten years, sibling trio Jonas Brothers have released their latest and much-awaited album Happiness Begins. It marks the band's fifth studio album and first in 10 years, following 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times. They recently won the Best Pop Video award at the Video Music Awards 2019 for 'Sucker'. Other nominees included Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down', Khalid's 'Talk', Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next', Billie Eilish's 'bad guy', Cardi B's 'Please Me' and 5 Seconds of Summer's 'Easier.'

The Happiness Begins world tour, which kick started on 4 August in Miami, Florida, will continue till 20 October.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 16:12:41 IST