As executive producers Joseph Russo and Anthony Russo joined the cast for promotions of their global spy series Citadel ahead of its global premiere in London, the Russo brothers couldn’t stop marvelling over Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s preparation and training for action sequences in the Prime Video Series. Unlike most spy thrillers, Chopra Jonas’s character Nadia Sinh has equal playing field with actor Richard Madden’s character Mason Kane and has done 80 per cent of the high-octane action sequences all by herself.

Best known for directing four films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers even confessed to the fact that Chopra Jonas has done more action than Robert Downey Junior and Chris Evans. He praised the actress and said that the physical work that she did for the show, for the amount of time for which she had to do it was the toughest they have put any actor through and he even compared her to Tom Cruise who is known to do all his action sequences without a body double.

Joe Russo further spoke about her doing her own action stunts and that there was no rest for Priyanka Chopra Jonas whereas with Robert Downey Jr it was CGI taking over once he put on the mass. Same for Chris Evans, once he put on the mask it would be someone else taking over. Chopra Jonas who was left with a scar on her left eyebrow from colliding with the camera during the filming of an action sequence said that she felt really proud of it (the scar) as she got to draw a lot of her own experience from doing action movies in India.

The spy series Citadel premieres on April 28 with the first two episodes. A new episode will be out every week and the season finale of the show will air on May 26.

