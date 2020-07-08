Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she's 'proud' to serve as ambassador to TIFF: 'It's been a second home for me'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will join celebrated international names, including filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuaron, Taika Waititi, and Ava DuVernay as ambassadors of TIFF 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap were among the 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors invited as the ambassadors of Toronto International Film Festival 2020 (TIFF).

The actor put out a post on Instagram and shared a montage featuring snippets of her time at previous editions of TIFF. Along with the video, she noted that the TIFF has been a second home for her, where her projects as both actor and producer were showcased.

Her first Northeastern film production Pahuna: The Little Visitors debuted at TIFF in 2017. Chopra Jonas' recent Bollywood feature The Sky is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, had its premiere at last year's festival.

Chopra Jonas also went on to thank TIFF's artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey for pushing to screen content from all over the world.

Here is her post

It was previously reported that Chopra Jonas and Kashyap will join Oscar winners and celebrated international names including filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuaron, Taika Waititi, Ava DuVernay, Rian Johnson, Denis Villeneuve, and actors Nicole Kidman, Nadine Labaki, Riz Ahmed, Isabelle Huppert, Zhang Ziyi this year.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, will be opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets. The 45th edition of the festival plans to screen 50 films during its first five days in physical theatres through socially-distanced screenings.

TIFF is scheduled to take place from 10 to 19 September.

(With inputs from agencies)